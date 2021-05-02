IPL 2021: "It was unbelievable batting by Kieron Pollard" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Kieron Pollard for an unbelievable display of batsmanship that helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) register a 4-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK had set a massive 219-run target for MI in their IPL 2021 encounter on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led side took three quick wickets to reduce MI to 81/3 in the tenth over, but the arrival of Kieron Pollard at the crease changed the course of the game.

While reviewing the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra joked that Kieron Pollard smacked the CSK bowlers to all corners of Delhi.

"It was unbelievable batting by Kieron Pollard. He is the lord of T20 cricket. One ball went to Daryaganj, second Delhi Gate, third Kashmere Gate, fourth was in Old Fort and one went near the Yamuna. This was the kind of brutal hitting we have witnessed," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the required run rate had reached dangerous proportions when Kieron Pollard arrived at the crease. The big-hitter ensured that he stayed till the end and exploited the slightly vulnerable CSK death bowling.

"Krunal Pandya was going run-a-ball and the asking rate had climbed to 15 runs per over. And then came a storm whose name is Kieron Pollard. He was the reason for Chennai's headache. He stayed till the end and exposed the small weakness in the Chennai bowling attack," added Chopra.

Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87-run knock came off just 34 deliveries and was studded with six fours and eight mighty sixes. This was also his highest score in the IPL.

"Kieron Pollard again showed why he is such a dangerous asset for MI" - Aakash Chopra

Kieron Pollard snared two crucial wickets in the CSK innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted Kieron Pollard's brilliant effort with the ball earlier in the day showed his worth for the Mumbai Indians.

"Kieron Pollard again showed why he is such a dangerous asset for MI. He took a couple of wickets and bowled very good two crucial overs. He brought MI back into the match," said Chopra.

While lauding his flat sixes, Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that it was a brilliant all-round performance by Kieron Pollard.

"And when he came to bat, he won the match single-handedly. The flat sixes he was hitting, to be honest even TVs are not that flat these days. He was sensational, such an all-round performance," signed off Chopra.

Kieron Pollard conceded just 12 runs in the two overs he bowled while scalping the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina off consecutive deliveries.

He took just three singles off the first five deliveries he faced before launching a brutal attack on Ravindra Jadeja and did not stop thereafter.