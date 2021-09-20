IPL 2021: "There is no stopping this MS Dhoni team" - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK's 'stellar' turnaround

Aakash Chopra has lauded the outstanding comeback the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have staged in IPL 2021 and opined that there is no stopping the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

CSK put it across the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021 to climb back to the top of the points table. Their performances this year have been a far cry from their dismal returns in last year's edition of the league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that CSK's excellent comeback win against MI would hold them in good stead. He elaborated:

"They were 25/4 at one stage but won the encounter. When you have shown the magic by winning the match from there, I think there is no stopping this MS Dhoni team. This was the first time after 2013 that Chennai have defended a total against Mumbai."

The former India opener picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo's partnership apart from Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of Kieron Pollard as a couple of match-defining moments for CSK. Chopra observed:

"The two overs at the end which produced 39 runs were the turning point of the match. When Kieron Pollard was batting well, Dhoni played a masterstroke. He got Josh Hazlewood and the ball hit the pads."

Pollard seemed to have got his eye in and was ready to take on the CSK bowlers when Dhoni introduced Hazlewood into the attack. The Aussie pacer trapped the big-hitting Trinidadian plumb in front to almost finish the match as a contest.

"The 'C' in CSK should stand for Comeback" - Aakash Chopra

CSK will hope to finish atop the IPL 2021 points table [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra credited MS Dhoni for triggering CSK's outstanding comeback from last year's lows. He explained:

"Last year they finished No.7 in the UAE and now they are No.1 in the points table. If Mahi is there, it is possible. The fact is that the 'C' in CSK should stand for Comeback because we are witnessing a stellar turnaround."

The 44-year-old signed off by predicting that CSK can even go all the way in IPL 2021. Chopra pointed out:

"Chennai phenomenal, the turnaround this team has done is praiseworthy. They have won six matches, they need only two more wins. I feel this team will win two matches easily, qualify easily and I won't be surprised if they are at the podium in the end."

While a couple more wins will seal CSK's spot in the playoffs, a solitary victory might also be enough, considering they have an extremely good net run rate. They will want to finish in the top two to ensure two chances to qualify for the title decider.

