IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra believes Nitish Rana might not be too far from an India call-up

Aakash Chopra feels an Indian team call-up might be around the corner for Nitish Rana if he continues playing match-defining knocks like the one he played for KKR against SRH.

Rana scored a belligerent 80 off just 56 deliveries to help the Kolkata Knight Riders set an imposing 188-run target for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2021 encounter on Sunday. The Eoin Morgan-led side eventually walked home the winners by 10 runs.

While lauding Nitish Rana's knock in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the southpaw could soon earn a maiden India call-up if he keeps performing consistently.

"Nitish Rana batted amazingly well after KKR were asked to bat first. If he keeps playing like this, an Indian team call-up might not be too far for him. There is a possibility," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted how Nitish Rana played the enforcer's role to perfection during his partnership with Shubman Gill.

"When you play on this pitch, it is necessary to capitalize on the new ball. There Nitish Rana was running ahead of Shubman Gill and was not hesitating to take risks. Whenever he opens, his graph is up and down, with alternating 80s and zeroes. When he got out the team's score was 160, fifty percent runs had come from his bat," added Chopra.

Nitish Rana and Gill added 53 runs for the first wicket off seven overs, with the lanky right-hander's contribution being 15.

Aakash Chopra on Nitish Rana's partnership with Rahul Tripathi

Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi strung together a 93-run partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's second-wicket partnership had almost taken the game out of SRH's reach.

"Till the time Rana and Rahul were batting it seemed like it was a totally one-sided game and KKR will reach around the 200-run mark. Both batted very well," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by observing that Nitish Rana remained aggressive right through his innings and was comfortable against both pace and spin.

"Nitish Rana hit a boundary off the first ball and after that was continuously hitting the fours and sixes against both spin and fast bowling. He is actually a very decent player," signed off Chopra.

While Nitish Rana has showcased his potential as an opener, he might find it difficult to gain entry into the Indian team with the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan already fighting for the spot.

However, his name could come in for consideration in case any injury or form-related issues are afflicting the aforementioned batsmen.