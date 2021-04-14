IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra suggests some changes Sunrisers Hyderabad can make to their playing XI

Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of team changes the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) can make for their IPL 2021 encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The David Warner-led side suffered a 10-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. Their bowling conceded 187 runs on a slightly sluggish Chepauk surface and they might look to bolster that department.

While talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad's possible team changes in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed the Orange Army could consider bringing in Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Mohammad Nabi.

"When SRH tries to find their four overseas players, they will want to play Nabi but it is possible they might think about Mujeeb as well. The ball has started turning on this pitch," said Chopra.

The former India player reasoned RCB have predominantly a right-handed batting lineup and the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Rahman could prove to be more effective against them.

"They want to play Nabi but the opposition team has all right-handers. There is just one Devdutt Padikkal and later on Washington Sundar. But the batting core is all right-handers. I won't be too surprised if they go with him, but they will think if they can bring in Mujeeb somehow, two Afghan mystery kind of bowlers," added Chopra.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers barring Rashid Khan were quite expensive in their clash against KKR. Although Nabi picked up a couple of wickets in his last over, he did not look too threatening otherwise and Rahman could be a more potent spinner.

Aakash Chopra on the other change the Sunrisers Hyderabad could make

Abdul Samad showed his big-hitting prowess in Sunrisers Hyderabad's first encounter

While stating that Abdul Samad should be promoted in the batting order, Aakash Chopra reckons the Sunrisers Hyderabad can play Abhishek Sharma instead of Sandeep Sharma to bolster their batting if they leave out Nabi.

"They should send Abdul Samad up the order. I am also thinking if Abhishek Sharma can be given a chance. They can have the permutations and combinations like if they are playing Mujeeb instead of Nabi, they can play Abhishek in place of Sandeep," said Chopra.

The former KKR player signed off by stating that the Sunrisers Hyderabad can get a few overs from Samad as well.

"Then they will get some depth in the batting as well and they will get options in the bowling also. They should get Abdul Samad to bowl as well. So, that will be my thought process," signed off Chopra.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to get at least four overs from the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, and Vijay Shankar if they go ahead with the aforementioned changes. The former two could prove effective if the surface is spin-friendly, but the strategy could prove counterproductive if the part-timers leak a lot of runs.