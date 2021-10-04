IPL 2021: "Nothing has happened since his selection in Indian team" - Aakash Chopra worried about Ravichandran Ashwin's form

Aakash Chopra has expressed concern about Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling form since his selection in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

The cricket-turned-commentator pointed to Ravichandran Ashwin's 'nothing' stats for IPL 2021 - four wickets from nine matches at an average of 63.50 and an economy rate of 7.51. Aakash Chopra argued that he is worried from an "Indian perspective" after seeing the premier spinner struggle even on favorable pitches.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"I expect Ashwin to bowl too full quota of four overs and [without too many action changes] bowl from a single spot because he's too good a bowler. I am a bit worried from an Indian perspective because nothing has happened since his selection in the Indian team. He's taken what, three wickets this season? His economy is now touching nearly eight, [he conceded] 40 runs in four overs in the last game on a Sharjah pitch, I mean, that is surprising."

Aakash Chopra's comments came ahead of DC's match against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. He also discussed his concerns regarding the sudden dip in returns from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, saying:

"I am a bit worried about Prithvi Shaw's form because first half was spectacular but UAE hasn't suited him. I didn't in 2020 and also in 2021...he hasn't scored runs in any of the matches he has played here... Shikhar Dhawan was once again spectacular [but] he has not lived up to the billing yet in the second half..."

Dhawan has not only fallen behind in the race for the Orange Cap but has also failed to give his team consistent starts at the top. His last three scores in the UAE read 8, 24, and 8. Meanwhile, Shaw hit as many as three fifties in the first half of the IPL but in the three games in the UAE, he has failed to even go past 11.

"Sam Billings is waiting in the wings" - Aakash Chopra's suggestion to DC

Aakash Chopra also suggested Rishabh Pant and co. should consider dropping Steve Smith, who has batted in the top order since replacing finisher Marcus Stoinis.

Chopra said they could bring in wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings to the team instead as the Englishman will "suit the bill" more in the middle order.

In this regard, the former Indian batter said:

"Would you like to continue with Steve Smith?... By doing that you are making your batting a bit up and down. Sam Billings is waiting in the wings. You can play him at No. 6, he might suit the bill [more] and he also used to play for Chennai."

Delhi Capitals are placed second in the points table. A win against CSK tonight will take them to the top of the pile.

