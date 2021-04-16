IPL 2021: AB de Villiers feels partnership with Glenn Maxwell could be “something special”

AB de Villiers shared an initial assessment of his partnership with Glenn Maxwell. The South African feels the pair can pull off something special in IPL 2021 if they can consistently notch up match-winning performances.

RCB’s team management has decided to pair up AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell as a two-pronged middle-order duo in IPL 2021. The Australian has batted ahead of AB de Villiers in the first two games of the season, with the destructive duo tasked with accelerating in the middle overs and finishing games for the side.

AB de Villiers sat down for an interview with Danish Sait for RCB’s Bold Diaries. The 37-year-old was asked to share his views on his probable partnership with Glenn Maxwell.

“I think we have started something where we, as a batting unit sort of felt something special. Now the consistency and sustainability of that is the important thing I think,” de Villiers claimed.

The duo clicked during RCB’s opening game against MI. While Glenn Maxwell took charge of the middle overs with a solid 39, AB de Villiers took over later, with his electric 48 taking RCB over to the finish line.

Glenn Maxwell was at it again against SRH, scoring his first fifty in five years on a tricky Chepauk track. AB de Villiers failed to fire in the second game but stressed the importance of cultivating a positive atmosphere in the middle-order this season.

"If we do it two or three times, we’ll start believing that we almost can’t fail. That’s where you want to be as a batting unit and as a team. You want to get into a winning culture or a culture where you feel like ‘ You know what if I don’t do it he is going to do it, if he doesn’t do it then I am doing it.’ You get this beautiful flow going into the team. We are a few games away from that so hopefully, we will keep going with the momentum," expressed de Villiers.

Glenn Maxwell recently spoke about how RCB are one of the few teams who have used him correctly this season. By coming in to bat ahead of AB de Villiers, Maxwell has time to settle in before taking on the bowlers. The presence of AB de Villiers at no.5 ensures there is less burden on Maxwell while also allowing the South African to take control of the innings later on.

The early signs are promising for RCB, and if the pair can link up again in the future, opposing teams will surely dread the new Maxwell-de Villiers combo in IPL 2021.

AB de Villiers happy to have experienced heads around him

In addition to having an embarrassment of riches in terms of cricketing ability, RCB have also managed to put together an experienced squad this season.

The Bengaluru-based franchise has a strong core of T20 veterans, including Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. This, coupled with the infusion of young stars like Devdutt Paddikal, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed, makes RCB a very well-balanced outfit.

Discussing RCB’s squad for IPL 2021, AB de Villiers admitted having experienced heads around the camp acts as a big boost for everyone.

“It helps me, it helps everyone to know that there’s a couple of experienced heads around you. That’s always a nice feeling. Guys who can, whether they are in good form or bad form can find a way to cross the line more often than not, that’s the kind of players you want around you,” concluded de Villiers.

RCB have begun their campaign in the best possible fashion and sit at the top of the table with two wins from two. RCB look like one of the most balanced outfits in IPL 2021 and are expected to do well this season.