"Absolutely disgusting!"- Fans in shock and anger as SRH drop David Warner

David Warner has been dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The news comes just one day after SRH management announced Kane Williamson as their new skipper, replacing the 34-year-old.

SRH have lost five out of their six games this season and the franchise felt a difficult decision had to be made with respect to the team's leadership.

However, SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody shocked one and all during his pre-match interview by saying that David Warner was dropped 'to have a better combination'.

According to Moody, two overseas batsmen, an all-rounder, and the spin of Rashid Khan is the perfect combination for the team going forward. Hence, David Warner has been replaced by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the SRH playing XI.

Twitter fumes over David Warner's exclusion

While there were mixed reactions from fans to the news of Warner being stripped off the SRH captaincy, they were absolutely furious to see SRH's highest run-scorer being asked to warm the bench.

While Jonny Bairstow is in brilliant form, Kane Williamson is irreplaceable and Rashid Khan is a genuine match-winner, fans believe David Warner still has a lot to offer SRH as a batsman.

Some felt David Warner deserved a better team and slammed management for not showing enough respect to an IPL legend. Here's how Twitter reacted to David Warner being left out:

Tom Moody - "We have to make a hard call, someone has to miss out and unfortunately it's David Warner. He is shocked and disappointed, anyone will be disappointed. He has come to the terms of what management needs and rallied around the team". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

In recent years @davidwarner31 has been the defining player for @SunRisers. This is a big call. Luckily for them,the new captain,Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans. But it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2021

This a post posted by Warner's own brother.Period pic.twitter.com/zMXu863kvm — 💔SRH (@ArnavSrh31) May 2, 2021

Feel for David Warner, my heart goes for him, I cannot imagine how painful it would be for him. He loved this franchise more than anything. Comeback stronger, Davey. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

I never liked Warner even post ban also though he tried to do tik toks all those things but today for the first time I feel bad for him ... This is brutal way of treating players . https://t.co/DdTFIkRRzH — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 2, 2021

Not to let someone like Warner divert our attention from Rajasthan dropping their No. 4 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 2, 2021

SRH's stupid auction was never questioned bcoz Warner mostly made up for their horrible batting & got into playoffs. One season he's struggling, entire batting exposed & SRH holds Warner as scapegoat. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Dropping a franchise legend like Warner is going a little too far. — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) May 2, 2021

Quite disgraceful. You can be either side on the captaincy argument, but saying Warner doesn't make the XI over literally anyone else in that team is quite literally insane. https://t.co/arG66DzSNL — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) May 2, 2021

Come to CSK next season Warner, we're missing that one Aussie opener since Watto retirement. All options are ticked to become a future CSK starting from the age. Come to our franchise & finish your career high 🐐. — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) May 2, 2021

Warner is too emotionally attached to SRH. He literally carried this whole team on his own and won them their only trophy in 2016. Haven't seen any player's family supporting and celebrating the success of their team the way Warner's family did

💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/LcRRqWc4up — CricKing Wear Mask😷😷 (@cricking333) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Stats before this season😷 And Warner played 1 season less pic.twitter.com/cUE3O25fRR — abhi (@71stwhenKohli) May 2, 2021

David Warner has been the best batsman in IPL over the last 5 years.



He didn't deserve this.



Absolutely disgusting from SRH.



They don't deserve you King. pic.twitter.com/mTHMpPLRW8 — Bruce (@_dark_crusader) May 2, 2021

SRH need to start winning games if they want to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. The only big positive for them at the moment is probably the captaincy of the experienced Williamson.

Williamson led SRH to the IPL final in 2018 in the absence of David Warner and has played many selfless knocks for the franchise.

He scored an incredible 735 runs that season as skipper and SRH will be hoping that captaincy brings the best out of him as a batsman once again.

RR, on the other hand, dropped Shivam Dube and handed young Anuj Rawat his IPL debut. With both teams in desperate need of a win, an enthralling encounter might be on our hands.