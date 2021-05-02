"Absolutely disgusting!"- Fans in shock and anger as SRH drop David Warner

David Warner has been dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The news comes just one day after SRH management announced Kane Williamson as their new skipper, replacing the 34-year-old.
SRH have lost five out of their six games this season and the franchise felt a difficult decision had to be made with respect to the team's leadership.
However, SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody shocked one and all during his pre-match interview by saying that David Warner was dropped 'to have a better combination'.
According to Moody, two overseas batsmen, an all-rounder, and the spin of Rashid Khan is the perfect combination for the team going forward. Hence, David Warner has been replaced by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the SRH playing XI.
Twitter fumes over David Warner's exclusion
While there were mixed reactions from fans to the news of Warner being stripped off the SRH captaincy, they were absolutely furious to see SRH's highest run-scorer being asked to warm the bench.
While Jonny Bairstow is in brilliant form, Kane Williamson is irreplaceable and Rashid Khan is a genuine match-winner, fans believe David Warner still has a lot to offer SRH as a batsman.
Some felt David Warner deserved a better team and slammed management for not showing enough respect to an IPL legend. Here's how Twitter reacted to David Warner being left out:
SRH need to start winning games if they want to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. The only big positive for them at the moment is probably the captaincy of the experienced Williamson.
Williamson led SRH to the IPL final in 2018 in the absence of David Warner and has played many selfless knocks for the franchise.
He scored an incredible 735 runs that season as skipper and SRH will be hoping that captaincy brings the best out of him as a batsman once again.
RR, on the other hand, dropped Shivam Dube and handed young Anuj Rawat his IPL debut. With both teams in desperate need of a win, an enthralling encounter might be on our hands.