IPL 2021: Adam Milne record, IPL career, BBL T20 stats and fastest ball

Adam Milne received his first Mumbai Indians cap ahead of the team's IPL 2021 fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Milne is a right-arm fast bowler from New Zealand who has impressed the fans with his pace bowling.

He was born on April 13, 1992, in New Zealand. The 29-year-old speedster has represented the New Zealand cricket team in 40 ODIs and 23 T20Is, where he has taken a total of 69 international wickets.

Although Adam Milne has taken 88 wickets in 30 first-class matches in his domestic career, he is yet to receive his maiden Test cap. Nevertheless, he has been an excellent performer in the white-ball arena.

With Milne set to bowl for the first time in IPL 2021 later tonight, here are some interesting facts you need to know about the Kiwi pacer.

Adam Milne IPL career

Adam Milne Making his Debut for Mumbai Indians in today's match. MI skipper Rohit Sharma gives the Mumbai Indians' cap to Adam Milne. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/R2kc6Ppb4i — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 17, 2021

Adam Milne played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Indian Premier League. He played a total of five matches across the two seasons, scalping four wickets.

The batsmen dominated him in those five matches as Milne conceded runs at an expensive economy rate of 9.83 runs per over. His bowling average for RCB was 44.25.

Adam Milne BBL T20 stats

Adam Milne has played 12 matches in his Big Bash League career. He was part of the Sydney Thunder team in the most recent season.

Milne has picked up only five wickets in his 12 BBL appearances, but has managed to bowl at an economy rate of 7.57. He also bowled 121 dot deliveries in 12 innings.

Adam Milne fastest ball

Adam Milne has breached the 150 kmph mark regularly in his career. He once bowled a delivery at 153.2 kmph in a fixture against West Indies.

Although he has suffered multiple injuries in his career, Milne has worked on his fitness now. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Mumbai Indians tonight.