"Admission into Dinda Academy!"- Fans roast Jasprit Bumrah for horror show against CSK

Jasprit Bumrah was carted to all parts of the ground by CSK batsmen, especially Ambati Rayudu
Jasprit Bumrah was carted to all parts of the ground by CSK batsmen, especially Ambati Rayudu
Jasprit Bumrah recorded his worst figures ever in T20s as he was taken to the cleaners by former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Ambati Rayudu. The speedster gave away 56 runs in his quota of four overs and was absolutely clobbered to all parts of the ground, especially by Rayudu.

Ambati Rayudu played a blinder, scoring 72 runs off just 27 balls, helping the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a mammoth 218-4 in their 20 overs. Although batting gets easier as the game progresses, this total already seems to be out of MI's reach.

Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu's carnage against Jasprit Bumrah

Fans on Twitter were disappointed by the way the MI bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, leaked runs at the death. 82 runs were conceded in the last five overs and no MI bowler could stop the carnage from Ambati Rayudu.

Some fans also trolled Jasprit Bumrah for bowling poorly. Here is what they had to say about his performance:

MI got off to the perfect start as they removed the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over. However, Moeen Ali joined Faf du Plessis at the crease and the duo increased the tempo of CSK's innings.

Their century stand set things up nicely for CSK, but Kieron Pollard brought MI storming back into the game. From 112-1, CSK slumped to 116-4 and the MI bowlers seemed to have pulled things back nicely.

However, Ambati Rayudu's blitzkrieg ensured that CSK went way past the 200-run mark. MI will need to bat out of their skins to complete their highest successful run-chase.

There's no doubt that the defending champions have the power-hitters like Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers to get the job done. But they will need to get the runs against a CSK team that are high on confidence.

Only time will tell whether MI can chase down this mammoth target. The chase promises to be an enthralling one.

Published 01 May 2021, 21:58 IST
