IPL 2021: Ajay Jadeja feels MI's current season has been like CSK's IPL 2020 campaign

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja sees similarities between the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2021 campaign and the dismal IPL 2020 season that the Chennai Super Kings endured.

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians have won only five of their 11 matches so far in 11 matches. In their ongoing match against the Delhi Capitals, MI managed only 129 runs in their 20 overs despite having a star-studded batting lineup.

Analyzing Mumbai Indians' batting performance in their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals on Cricbuzz Live Hindi, Ajay Jadeja said:

"The fizz, the bubbliness, and the belligerence which was the speciality of the Mumbai Indians is not there this year. But it is not uncommon. This is not the first time. If you see, a year ago, even CSK had the same phase. RCB had it for years. Even Punjab and Delhi have experienced it for many years. I am a big fan of Mumbai Indians, but I think only MI can answer what's their problem."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI and CSK are two of the most successful teams in the IPL. However, CSK struggled to get going in the IPL last year, and it seems like MI is going through a similar phase this season. Both franchises had strong squads, but somehow they failed to deliver.

While CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their IPL history, MI are still alive in IPL 2021.

Team environment plays an important role: Ajay Jadeja on MI's IPL 2021 campaign

Quinton de Kock has not been so consistent for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

There has been a dip in the performances of almost every Mumbai Indians player in IPL 2021. Explaining the possible reason behind it, Ajay Jadeja opined that the dressing room environment could have impacted the mindset of MI players.

"I think the team environment plays an important role. Confusion and uncertainty are two things that spread the quickest in the dressing room. You know it often happens that if one person asks for tea in a group, the people around him also order tea. It looked like that when I saw MI today, you know, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Tiwary," Ajay Jadeja added.

Also Read

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Arguably one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL 👏



📸 IPL



#MIvDC #IPL2021 What a spell! 🤩 What a tournament Avesh Khan is having 🔥Arguably one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL 👏📸 IPL What a spell! 🤩 What a tournament Avesh Khan is having 🔥



Arguably one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL 👏



📸 IPL



#MIvDC #IPL2021 https://t.co/cLqvagz4Oh

Mumbai Indians have dismissed both openers of Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay. It will be interesting to see if they can defend the 130-run target.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2021 Playoffs? Yes No 0 votes so far