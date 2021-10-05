IPL 2021: "I don't think sending Ashwin was the right call" - Ajit Agarkar criticizes DC for demoting Shimron Hetmyer in the batting order

Ajit Agarkar has criticized the Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision to send R Ashwin ahead of Shimron Hetmyer during their run chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ashwin walked into bat at the fall of Ripal Patel's wicket in Monday night's Indian Premier League encounter. The Delhi Capitals management wanted to keep a left-right batting combination in the middle with Shikhar Dhawan already at the other end.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar was not in agreement with the Delhi Capitals' decision to demote Shimron Hetmyer in the batting order. He reasoned:

"I obviously don't agree. They sent a right-hander because Moeen Ali's two or three overs were left. When you play a batsman, it is not good for his confidence as well if you don't show confidence in him. I don't think sending Ashwin was the right call."

Ashwin was castled by Shardul Thakur after scoring just two runs. Dhawan also followed him to the pavilion in the same over to put immense on Shimron Hetmyer and the rest of the DC batsmen.

"Shimron Hetmyer is your main batsman" - Gautam Gambhir

Shimron Hetmyer's knock helped the Delhi Capitals register a three-wicket win [P/C: iplt20.com]

Gautam Gambhir also questioned the Delhi Capitals' decision to promote Ashwin ahead of Shimron Hetmyer. He explained:

"I cannot tell you what could be the thinking behind it because he is your main batsman. You have played him ahead of Smith in the playing XI and you send Ashwin ahead of him. You could have sent him before Axar."

The former Delhi Capitals skipper added that a quality southpaw should be able to counter the threat of an off-spinner in the form of Moeen Ali. Gambhir elaborated:

"If you keep him so low down the order, you are putting more pressure on him. A quality batsman will play well against off-spin. When he came to bat, he played off-spin that time as well. So it would have been better if you had sent him earlier, he would have got more time and you could have had an easier win."

Gambhir signed off by stating that he expects the Delhi Capitals to bat Shimron Hetmyer at his designated batting position going forward. He said:

"Going ahead I want to see that if you have picked Hetmyer as a main batsman, then you play him at his own number. If you play him at No.6 or No.7, then he will bat like that only."

The Delhi Capitals did not have to pay for their decision to hold back Hetmyer in their batting order. The Guyanese smashed an unbeaten 28 off 18 deliveries to almost secure a top-two finish for the Rishabh Pant-led side.

