IPL 2021: "All hail KS Bharat!"- Fans erupt as RCB win thriller

KS Bharat hit a last-ball six to help the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) register a thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). Bharat remained unbeaten on 78 off just 52 deliveries and ensured that RCB had a last-gasp winner in store.
DC batted first and had a good start from their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The duo took a bit of time to get their eyes in and then took on the opposition bowling. However, just as they looked good to get a big score, both were dismissed in quick succession.
The RCB bowlers struck at crucial junctures and ensured that they restricted DC to 164-5 in their 20 overs. A good start would have made things easier for RCB in the chase.
But it was not to be as both their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal departed rather cheaply. AB de Villiers was looking good but he was also sent back to the pavilion, putting RCB in a spot of bother.
However, Bharat and Maxwell came together and provided stability to the chase. The duo took on the bowling whenever the opposition dished out loose deliveries and kept the scoreboard ticking.
Bharat brought up his half-century and slowly began to be the aggressor. Maxwell then brought up his sixth fifty of the season to hammer home how prolific he has been for his side so far.
15 runs were needed off the last over but some sloppy fielding from DC kept the opposition in the game. With five needed off the last ball, Bharat smashed a six over long-on and sent RCB fans into delirium.
