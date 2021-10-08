IPL 2021: "All hail KS Bharat!"- Fans erupt as RCB win thriller

KS Bharat hit a last-ball six to help the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) register a thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). Bharat remained unbeaten on 78 off just 52 deliveries and ensured that RCB had a last-gasp winner in store.

Twitter hails Bharat, Maxwell in RCB's epic win

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see RCB beat DC in an absolute thriller. They hailed both Bharat and Glenn Maxwell for the sensational partnership that got the team over the line. Here's what they had to say:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The smile on Virat Kohli's face sums it up about RCB's victory. KS Bharat an absolute star. The smile on Virat Kohli's face sums it up about RCB's victory. KS Bharat an absolute star. https://t.co/mkkkFdQU9c

Ricky talks cricket @CricRicky RCB backed Rajat Patidar in first half and KS Bharat in second leg. Both looked gritty, if not talented. But Bharat has finally made the most of it and showed his talent. This finish will go long way in our memories. Congratulations Bharat and Thank you! 😊 RCB backed Rajat Patidar in first half and KS Bharat in second leg. Both looked gritty, if not talented. But Bharat has finally made the most of it and showed his talent. This finish will go long way in our memories. Congratulations Bharat and Thank you! 😊

Prithvi @Puneite_ KS BHARAT, YOU ARE AN ABSOLUTE CHAMPION ❤️❤️ KS BHARAT, YOU ARE AN ABSOLUTE CHAMPION ❤️❤️

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Got to give it to Maxwell. Could've taken a single (and not two) off the penultimate ball to go for a glory six and force a super over. Instead took two, gave Bharat the strike, who ended up doing the needful. #IPL2021 Got to give it to Maxwell. Could've taken a single (and not two) off the penultimate ball to go for a glory six and force a super over. Instead took two, gave Bharat the strike, who ended up doing the needful. #IPL2021

Maxi & KS Bharat brought back the whole game. What innings from Maxwell & KS Bharat. That typical Virat Kohli Celebration! 😂❤ #RCBvsDC Maxi & KS Bharat brought back the whole game. What innings from Maxwell & KS Bharat. That typical Virat Kohli Celebration! 😂❤#RCBvsDC

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB VICTORY!! Hum jeet gaye! Bharat gets us there with a six on the last ball! Incredible! We are challengers! What a game! Screaming at 4:40am at that last ball - not sorry neighbours 😂 #RCBvDC VICTORY!! Hum jeet gaye! Bharat gets us there with a six on the last ball! Incredible! We are challengers! What a game! Screaming at 4:40am at that last ball - not sorry neighbours 😂 #RCBvDC

DC batted first and had a good start from their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The duo took a bit of time to get their eyes in and then took on the opposition bowling. However, just as they looked good to get a big score, both were dismissed in quick succession.

The RCB bowlers struck at crucial junctures and ensured that they restricted DC to 164-5 in their 20 overs. A good start would have made things easier for RCB in the chase.

But it was not to be as both their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal departed rather cheaply. AB de Villiers was looking good but he was also sent back to the pavilion, putting RCB in a spot of bother.

However, Bharat and Maxwell came together and provided stability to the chase. The duo took on the bowling whenever the opposition dished out loose deliveries and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Bharat brought up his half-century and slowly began to be the aggressor. Maxwell then brought up his sixth fifty of the season to hammer home how prolific he has been for his side so far.

15 runs were needed off the last over but some sloppy fielding from DC kept the opposition in the game. With five needed off the last ball, Bharat smashed a six over long-on and sent RCB fans into delirium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar