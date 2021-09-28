IPL 2021: "Always play with mindset that this could be my last match" - Axar Patel on competition among spinners in DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Axar Patel has revealed that he always goes into an IPL match thinking it could be his last one. According to Axar, this mindset helps him perform better, knowing that there are match-winners waiting in the wings.

Apart from Axar, DC have quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra. While Ashwin and Axar have been part of the playing XI in the UAE leg, veteran leggie Mishra is waiting for his opportunity.

Both Axar and Ashwin are part of DC’s playing XI against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 41 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah. Speaking ahead of the game, Axar shared his views on the tough competition in the team among spin bowlers.

“Whenever there is competition, you try to give your 100 percent every time you go out to play a game. You are very much aware of the fact that if you have one or two bad games, there are others spinners waiting in line to take your place. I always play with the mindset that this could be my last match and that eggs me on to do better,” Axar said in a video shared on IPLT20.COM

The left-arm spinner admitted he was pleased with the spin on offer on the Sharjah surface in previous matches. On the team’s bowling game plan against KKR, he explained:

“The pitch looks a bit slow but when we bowl we will figure out what is working on this surface - whether we need to bowl more quicker deliveries or send down more slower ones. Our tactics will depend on how the pitch behaves.”

KKR won the toss and sent DC into bat in the match. Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan admitted he was not sure how the pitch would behave.

“Having good pacers makes the task easier for spinners” - Axar Patel

One of DC’s biggest strengths in the IPL is their pace bowling line-up. Both Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are match-winners in their own right, while Avesh Khan has been highly impressive this season.

Admitting that having quality fast bowlers in the team makes a huge difference, Axar elaborated:

“Having good pace bowlers is very important for spinners. In the powerplay, they pick up early wickets and that ensures that too many runs are not scored in the first six overs. It makes the task easier for the spinners as they can put pressure on the batters. We also get the freedom to try out our variations.”

Axar has claimed nine wickets in IPL 2021 so far at a strike rate of 16 and an excellent economy rate of 6.66.

