IPL 2021: "Always a possibility you can go for runs" - KKR's Andre Russell on bowling in death overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell stole the show in the first innings of the team's IPL 2021 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Coming in to bowl for the first time in the 18th over, Andre Russell repaid KKR captain Eoin Morgan's decision to give the West Indies all-rounder the ball in the death overs.

Andre Russell became only the second bowler to register a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. RCB’s Harshal Patel also accomplished the feat in the IPL 2021 season opener. Dre Russ’ achievement was unique because he dismissed five batsmen while bowling just two overs at the death.

When asked about his perspective on bowling in the death overs, where batsmen prefer to go all guns out, Andre Russell said that he approaches it with clarity. He also spoke about his preparations after an underwhelming IPL 2020 in the UAE.

“You know, I’ve been working very hard behind the scenes and in practice. Taking the responsibility of bowling the last two [overs] in the death, it’s always a possibility that you can go for runs. But you can also pick up wickets if you bowl in the right areas and be smart about it,” said Andre Russell.

Andre Russell also became only the fifth bowler to pick up a fifer while bowling just two overs in T20 cricket. He’s the first to do so in the history of the IPL. The West Indies star was handed the IPL 2021 Purple Cap in the innings break presentation after picking up six wickets in two games.

You can't be expected to bowl a warm-up over at the death: KKR's Andre Russell

The KKR star stated that one can’t expect to bowl a warm-up over at the death after fielding for the entire game, especially given that batsmen are set and are expected to swing their bats during that period.

“It’s tough [bowling at the death after fielding for almost the entire match] but you know, based on what the team want me to do, I’ll always be stretching, jogging around in the field, staying loose and warm because you can’t just take the ball in the 18th over and bowl a warm-up over. You have to make sure that you’re ready, said KKR's Andre Russell.

To bowl to Hardik and Pollard in the back-end is always a task and I’m happy to restrict them to this total,” signed off the West Indies man.

On his match-up against Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell said it was always a delight to get his countryman out. The KKR star added that he tried to keep it simple and go across Pollard, and the strategy ended up working in Russell's favour tonight.