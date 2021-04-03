IPL 2021: Amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Hyderabad emerges as back-up venue - Reports

With the number of COVID-19 rising every day in Mumbai, the BCCI has kept Hyderabad in their contingency plans as a backup venue for IPL 2021.

Things are not looking too bright as far as Mumbai hosting IPL 2021 matches is concerned. On Saturday, it was learnt that Delhi Capitals’ left-arm spinner Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19.

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, the BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation in India, especially in Mumbai. The board is confident of conducting IPL 2021 games in Mumbai despite the growing number of cases.

However, as a backup measure, the BCCI is looking at Hyderabad in case any of the venues need to be changed at the last minute.

As per government records, Mumbai reported over 8,000 new COVID cases on Friday. In entire Maharashtra, this number was 47,827, with over 200 deaths.

In the wake of dangerously rising cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state on Friday night. He hinted that Maharashtra might go in for a lockdown if the condition doesn’t improve over the next few days. In his address, he said:

"Today, I am giving an indication for a complete lockdown, but not announcing it formally. If things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally."

The Maharashtra CM also revealed that the state is running out of hospital beds and medical personnel owing to the scary rise in COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Despite the grim situation in Mumbai, the BCCI is confident that the matches scheduled in Mumbai can be conducted in the city, as all the teams are in the bio-bubble. Also, IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors, so there is no scope for crowd contact.

According to some reports, some members of the ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to complicate matters.

How many matches is Mumbai scheduled to host in IPL 2021?

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is scheduled to host ten matches from April 10 to 25, as per the released IPL 2021 schedule.

Four franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

The first IPL 2021 game in Mumbai is scheduled on April 10 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The last IPL 2021 match in Mumbai will be between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25.