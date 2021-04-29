"Andre Russell deserves a better team!"- Fans slam KKR batting after birthday boy's cameo

Andre Russell's brilliant cameo of 45 off just 27 balls has allowed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to post a competitive total of 154-6 on the board against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The birthday boy struggled a bit in the first half of his innings but later made up for it through his belligerent hitting.

KKR failed to get going once again and lost wickets at regular intervals. But that allowed Andre Russell to walk out to bat at just about the halfway mark of the KKR innings. He scored just 16 runs off his first 18 balls and the DC bowlers seemed to have a tight grip on the Jamaican.

Twitter hails Andre Russell for valiant 45*

But Andre Russell accelerated brilliantly and ensured KKR had something to bowl at. KKR fans hailed the West Indian all-rounder for his efforts to cover up another embarrassing batting performance from their team.

The likes of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine didn't trouble the scorers, although they had enough time to get settled at the crease. Although Shubman Gill scored a fine 40, he got it at almost a run-a-ball which certainly didn't help KKR's cause at all.

Fans were also frustrated with repeated inconsistency in the KKR batting department. Here is how they reacted to KKR's batting and Andre Russell's rearguard action:

Andre Russell was 16*(18) then 4,2,0,4,0,6,6,1,6 and finished on 45*(27) including 2 fours and 4 sixes - The monster Russell. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021

6000 runs for Andre Russell in the T20 format, one of the greatest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021

KKR finishes at 154/6, an Andre Russell flourishing takes them to this total. The birthday boy scored a brilliant 45 in just 27 balls, the penultimate over by Kagiso Rabada set the platform for KKR to a respectable total. Delhi Capitals bowled really well tonight. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2021

Andre Russell vs Kagiso Rabada in (16-20) overs in all T20s



Balls - 15

Runs - 41

Sixes - 4

Fours - 3

Strike Rate - 273.33



Dre has bi*ch owned Rabada — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) April 29, 2021

Nothing huge. Andre Russell just trying to do a Kane Williamson here. 😏 — Sritama Panda//Donald Tiripano stan (@cricketpun_duh) April 29, 2021

After as always DISAPPOINTING batting by #KKR's batsmen, thanks to Birthday Boy #AndreRussell's POWERFUL hitting, KKR puts 154 Runs on board. It's NOT at all a SAFE score especially against #DC but Cricket is UNPREDICTABLE. All the best to KKR's bowlers. Hope they win. #DCvsKKR — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) April 29, 2021

KKR always depending on Andre Russell to show up and bat big — C'est La Vie (@CHamas876) April 29, 2021

Wonder how #KKR manage to waste Sunil Narine. Either bat him up at the top, where he explodes, or bat him down the order, have cushion to the batting. It is a sheer wastage, to have him in the middle order before Andre Russell & Dinesh Karthik, in the 11th over. #DCvKKR #IPL2021 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 29, 2021

Seems like Morgan and Narine are big Andre Russell fans. Ella match allu bega out aagthaare to see his batting. — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) April 29, 2021

Andre Russell showed again that he's a proper batsman and can bat acc. to situation. — Divyansh Khandelwal ❁ (@ImDivyansh_17) April 29, 2021

Dinesh Karthik finally agrees to send Andre Russell ahead of him. #KKRvDC — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) April 29, 2021

On his 33rd birthday,he completes 6k T20 runs. 💞

Andre andar, Gend bahar was again on display today 🔥

Crucial knock of 45*(27) 🖤@KKRiders is under-utilising him since last two years, otherwise we all know he is absolute beast.

Happy Birthday Russell 🔥#DCvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1h4HhEnoy6 — Yuvraj Singh (@yuvraj0728) April 29, 2021

ECB is like East India Company & Eoin Morgan is Sir Robert Clive . They are here to take over BCCI & its riches as well as destroy this cricket league. Vanquishing KKR is the Battle of Plassey . Nothing else explains what KKR TM have done . #IPL2021 #KKRvsDC — Srini (@softsignalout) April 29, 2021

KKR will once again need to think about their opening combination. Although both Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are quality players, they rely more on timing than brute force. Their lack of urgency in the powerplay puts immense pressure on the likes of Morgan and others to accelerate towards the backend of the innings.

Another issue they need to address would be the batting position of Sunil Narine. No.5 certainly doesn't look like his best position and it showed as he is someone who likes to play his shots. Narine failed as an opener last season and thus, KKR will be reluctant to try him at the top of the order again.

There are questions aplenty for KKR and time is running out for them to save their season.