IPL 2021: "Andre Russell should have been there" - Twitter reacts ahead of RCB vs KKR Eliminator

IPL 2021: Andre Russell was not included in KKR's playing XI against RCB in the Eliminator.
Abhimanyu Bose
Modified Oct 11, 2021 07:39 PM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in Sharjah on Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat as both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

Eoin Morgan said he would have opted to bowl, so the toss has turned out to be a win-win for both captains.

"Nice hard surface so want to bat. Chasing has been challenging in Sharjah. A youngster stepped up in the last game to help beat a top side in Delhi. The way KS batted was particularly good. This is what the tournament is all about - youngsters stepping up," Virat Kohli said after winning the toss.

Asked if the RCB will be doing anything differently in the knockouts, Kohli said:

"Nothing different, nothing changes for us. We've still got areas to improve on, that will be our focus."

Eoin Morgan said the players are establishing themselves in their respective roles.

"We would've bowled first, so doesn't bother us. We've played some good cricket, and guys are starting to establish themselves in their roles. Same team as before," Eoin Morgan said at the toss.

Best reactions after the toss for RCB vs KKR match

There were plenty of reactions after the toss at Sharjah, especially on the absence of Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell.

Here are some of the best ones:

Captain Kohli has won the toss and we will be batting first. 💪🏻We go into the Eliminator with an unchanged side. 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #PlayOffs https://t.co/w3FpxgDHIu
We go with an unchanged playing XI for the Eliminator! 👊#RCBvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/3daXxn7T6w
No Andre Russell in the KKR's playing XI. #RCBvsKKR
No Andre Russell in the KKR's playing XI. #RCBvKKR https://t.co/rWF9tQA8cY
Let's take a moment and laugh at Andre Russell 😂😹
#RCBvsKKR #RCBvKKRNo Andre Russell ve RCB https://t.co/nCKtRbALTF
@Cricketracker Noo,#Andre Russell here again #Rcb in Today's Eliminator match for #Kkr Playing11 ✅💯😉👍⚡
@KKRiders Andre Russell should have been there in playing XI.
Still no Andre Russell despite him announcing his return on Instagram
#RCBvKKR #IPL2021

Andre Russell has often been the bane of the RCB in clashes between the two teams. Even in their last encounter, Russell shone with the ball. He got AB de Villiers out for a first-ball duck with a peach of a yorker from around the wicket, as Kohli's team was bowled out for 92.

Even with the bat, Russell has tormented RCB on several occasions.

Days ahead of the match, Russell had shared a post on Instagram stating "Am back," but the all-rounder could not get himself fit in time.

The teams have a 1-1 head-to-head record this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh
