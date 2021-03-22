IPL 2021: Andre Russell on his way to India, KKR welcomes the 'Big Man'

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to announce that their 'Big Man' Andre Russell is finally on his way to India. Sharing a photograph of Russell wearing a mask on the flight, KKR wrote:

“Look who’s on a plane to India. See you soon, big man!”

Andre Russell had recently contracted COVID-19 during West Indies' tour to Sri Lanka last month. Remaining out of action would have given the Caribbean player a much-needed break to be fresh for IPL 2021.

Andre Russell will continue to be a key member of the KKR squad

Having a dull IPL season in 2020 does in no way take away from the fact that Russell has been a pure match-winner for KKR.

In IPL 2019, the destructive batsman displayed an exceptional exhibition of power-hitting as he scored over 500 runs, striking at a rate close to 200.

Andre Russell is more than handy with the ball too. KKR captain Eoin Morgan would surely depend on him to pick wickets for the team under pressure this year.

With a strike rate of over 180, the big man from West Indies has smashed 129 maximums in the 74 IPL games he has featured in. Russell was also the MVP in 2015 as well as in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Advertisement

KKR players begin quarantine ahead of IPL 2021

As per protocol, all players need to undergo a mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in the IPL bio-bubble. KKR has been actively updating its fans on the arrival of their favorite players.

Former captain Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were the first to arrive.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is likely to join his team next week. Morgan is currently on national duty in Pune, where England are set to face India in a three-match ODI series concluding on March 28.