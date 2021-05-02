IPL 2021: Anuj Rawat age, height, hometown, IPL salary and T20 stats

The Rajasthan Royals included uncapped Indian player Anuj Rawat in their playing XI for the IPL 2021 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They brought Rawat into the team by dropping Shivam Dube.

While Anuj did not get a chance to bat in RR's innings against SRH, he took three catches in the second innings. His fielding skills helped the Rajasthan Royals dismiss Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Samad.

In case you didn't know, Anuj Rawat is a wicket-keeper batter who made a name for himself with his exploits in domestic cricket. Rajasthan Royals fans will likely get to witness Rawat's superb batting performances soon in IPL 2021.

Before Anuj wows the fans with his batting skills, here are some interesting facts you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals player.

Anuj Rawat Age

Anuj Rawat was born on October 17, 1999. The Indian wicket-keeper is 21 years and 197 days old.

Anuj Rawat Height

Anuj Rawat is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, which approximately equals 167 centimeters.

Anuj Rawat Hometown

Anuj was born in Ram Nagar, Uttarakhand. The 21-year-old batsman plays domestic cricket for Delhi.

Anuj Rawat IPL Salary

The Rajasthan Royals fought a bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders to sign Anuj Rawat at IPL Auction 2020. Ultimately, RR secured his services for ₹80 lakh. The Jaipur-based franchise retained him for the same price this year.

Anuj Rawat T20 stats

Rawat played his first T20 game on February 21, 2019, against Jharkhand in Mulapadu. He has played 21 T20 matches in his career so far, amassing 334 runs at an average of 30.36.

Anuj has a decent strike rate of 118.02, while his highest score in the T20 format is 88*. It will be interesting to see how Rawat performs in the upcoming matches.