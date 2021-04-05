Arjun Tendulkar age, height, bowling speed, stats, and IPL salary

Arjun Tendulkar is the son of former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar Jr. bagged his maiden IPL contract at the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. Like his father, Arjun will play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

However, Arjun Tendulkar is not a specialist batsman like Sachin. Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler who can also hit a few big shots with the bat lower down the order.

Prior to IPL 2021, Arjun participated in the Police Shield tournament in Mumbai. Playing for MIG Cricket Club against Islam Gymkhana, Arjun blasted a 26-ball 77 and picked up three wickets.

With Arjun Tendulkar set to play his maiden IPL season this year, here are some exciting things you need to know about him.

Arjun Tendulkar age

Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999 in Mumbai. He is 21 years and 193 days old.

Arjun Tendulkar height

Arjun Tendulkar is 6 feet 3 inches tall, which is approximately 1.91 meters. His height assists him in his fast bowling.

Arjun Tendulkar bowling speed

While Arjun #Tendulkar fights the butterflies in the belly ahead of his T20 Mumbai League debut, @Wriddhaayan talks to his India U-19 captain Anuj Rawat and team-mate Atharva Taide to decode his cricketing prowess. #T20mumbaileague https://t.co/yQJmaq7HES — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 14, 2019

Current Rajasthan Royals player Anuj Rawat was Arjun Tendulkar's captain when he made his U-19 debut for India.

In one of his interviews, Anuj stated Arjun could touch the 140 kmph mark. Rawat had mentioned Arjun could be a dangerous bowler on green wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar stats

Ahead of his maiden IPL season, Arjun Tendulkar played a couple of matches for the Mumbai cricket team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He picked up two wickets in those two games, with his economy rate being 9.57. With the willow, the rising star contributed three runs at a strike rate of 42.85.

Arjun Tendulkar salary

The Mumbai Indians signed Arjun Tendulkar at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction. Thus, Arjun will make ₹20 lakh in his first IPL season.