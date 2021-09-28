IPL 2021: "We are staying in the game and not letting it slip away" - Arshdeep Singh reveals Punjab's plans for their remaining games

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has made a significant contribution to his team's success in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The left-armer is pleased with his performances and believes the entire Punjab bowling unit is doing well.

The talented youngster was recently featured in a video released by the Punjab-based franchise on their social media handles. Singh mentioned how the team has been successful in carrying out their game plans, which has helped them to obtain desired results and said:

"The bowling performance, team-wise and individually, is going very well. The plans are being executed as per the meetings and we are getting the desired results."

The 22-year-old emphasized how their bowlers managed to make a comeback into the game despite leaking a lot of runs at the start against the Rajasthan Royals. He opined that KL Rahul and Co. have not let the games slip out of their hands easily. Singh said:

"Like in the first match, we gave away plenty of runs but then we made a strong comeback. We are staying in the game and not letting it slip away. And in the second game, we defended a low total."

We are not thinking far ahead: Arshdeep Singh on Punjab's qualification chances

In the video, Singh also suggested that the middle-half of the IPL 2021 points table is quite evenly poised at the moment. While Singh is aware that the team needs to win matches on a consistent basis in the UAE leg, he revealed that the team wants to focus on one match at a time. Singh said:

"The middle part of the points table is evenly placed. We are not thinking far ahead. We know that we have to win all the matches but we are trying to give our best day by day and match by match."

Watch the entire video here:

