IPL 2021: "It's unfair to judge him on current form" - Ashish Nehra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Indian left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra has backed veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come good in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Nehra's message of support comes at a time when the Sunrisers Hyderabad are going through a lean patch in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking at CricBuzz live, Nehra said it was unfair to judge Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the basis of his current form. Neha feels Kumar should be backed by the Indian team management given the manner in which he has performed over the years.

Nehra’s comments came after a fan asked him at CricBuzz Live if India should opt for Shardul Thakur or Harshal Patel in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the T20 World Cup. The former Indian cricketer said:

"Yes Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur have done well in the IPL this season, but those who have been picked in the T20 World Cup squad are better than them, that's why they have been selected. Bhuvneshwar Kumar may not have done well this season but he has performed well consistently over the years. It's unfair to judge him on current form, you need to back him."

Shardul Thakur has been in brilliant form in the past 12 months in all formats of the game while Harshal Patel has proved to be the flavor of the season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With 23 wickets in 10 games at an average of 13.57, the right-hander is leading the bowling charts. Patel claimed a hat-trick in the last game against the Mumbai Indians to help his side pull off a commanding win.

Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar regain his form ahead of the T20 World Cup?

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has endured a poor season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran seamer has been the bedrock of the Sunrisers bowling attack for more than half a decade. However, a series of injuries in the past 18 months has meant the right-hander has struggled to find his mojo.

In eight matches thus far, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has managed just five wickets at an average of 51.20, an economy rate of 8.53 and a strike rate of 36. Kumar's pace has also taken a significant hit this season with the average speed in the mid 120s.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, though, was brilliant in Indian colors during the T20I and ODI series earlier this year. He consistently claimed wickets in the powerplay as well as in the death overs with his subtle variations. Kumar also had a decent stint during the series against Sri Lanka.

With just three frontline seamers in India’s T20 World Cup squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness will be extremely crucial for Team India's fortunes. The former world champions will hope that the veteran pacer regains his mojo in the remaining games of the IPL.

