IPL 2021: 'Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself'- Ashwin tees into his critics on the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the controversy between him and KKR duo Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee during a recent IPL encounter in Sharjah.

Morgan and Southee gave Ashwin a fiery send-off after he was dismissed, which led to a heated altercation between him and the KKR skipper. The altercation was due to an incident earlier in the game when Ashwin and Pant ran a single after the ball ricocheted off the latter.

The off-spinner remarked that he stood up for himself and for the values his parents and teachers have taught him.

He said:

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory."

Following the incident, former cricketers like Shane Warne delved into the matter and lambasted Ashwin for the same by taking an illusionary moral high ground.

Referring to Warne and other connoisseurs of the "spirit of cricket" he said:

"What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here! To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’:⬇️⬇️⬇️"

Ashwin eventually had the last laugh against Morgan as he dismissed the KKR skipper for a second ball duck.

'Will I run if I see it! Of course I will'- Ashwin

Delving on the incident, Ashwin clarified that he had turned to run the moment he saw the fielder and that he hadn't realized the ball had hit Pant.

However, he asserted that even if he had seen the ball hit his fellow batsman, he still would have run because the laws of the game allow him to do the same.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it! Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT," he added.

The Indian cricketer signed off by stating that budding cricketers around the world should be taught the following:

"A run taken due to a poor throw can save their career, while a yard stolen at the non-striker's end can destroy it."

He further added that for him, playing hard on the field and within the laws of the game is the real definition of 'spirit of cricket'.

