“At Mumbai Indians, we work round the year” - Kiran More 

Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has stated that the franchise does not just work actively for two months, but are on their toes right through the year.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won five titles in all, including the last two editions in succession.

In a YouTube interaction on The Curtly & Karishma Show, Kiran More opened up on the reasons behind Mumbai Indians’ unprecedented success in the IPL. The former India stumper said:

“It’s very good, really happy (association with MI). The owners are outstanding. They really support everyone. They provide all the facilities and give a free hand to everyone. Even the facilities that we created in our venue in Mumbai, are one of the top-class facilities. We have a beautiful ground, great pitches, the lights, the dressing room, the physios, trainers and so on. I give a lot of credit to our franchise. They put in lot of hard work. It is not that we work for two months, we work round the year. And that’s what all the other franchises have realized. They have also started copying us now.

Kiran More had words of praise for MI owners. specifically Akash Ambani, the young owner of the franchise. The 58-year-old said about Akash:

“I give a lot of credit to the owners of Mumbai Indians. Our young owner Akash Ambani, he takes a lot of interest. He knows the game very well. You just cannot go and tell him stories. He knows the subject very well.”

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in the IPL. They beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai in November last year.

This season, they had a mixed run before the tournament was suspended over COVID-related bio-bubble breach. They were fourth in the points table with four wins and three losses from seven matches.

In their last game of IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended, Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 219 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi.

Kieron Pollard smashed a sensational 87 not out from 34 balls as MI got home off the last ball, with four wickets in hand.