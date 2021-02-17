Kedar Jadhav is the only released player the Chennai Super Kings could go for: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has opined that Kedar Jadhav is the only released player the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might look to buy back at the IPL 2021 Auction.

The Chennai Super Kings released just five players - Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, and Monu Kumar - apart from the already retired Shane Watson as part of their retention exercise ahead of the auction.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ashish Nehra and Aakash Chopra shared their thoughts on the Chennai Super Kings' possible auction strategy.

Nehra named Kedar Jadhav as the only released player the MS Dhoni-led side might look to acquire again.

"It is difficult but I see Kedar Jadhav as the only player they could go for. If they can get him at a lesser price as I think he was around 8 crore or so. Those things are very important. Other than that, I don't think they will go for any of the other players they have left," said the former CSK player.

The former Indian pacer picked Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali as the two overseas players who might fit into the Chennai Super Kings' scheme of things.

"Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali are the best options I see for this team. MS Dhoni likes those type of players as both of them bowl and bat. Whether they play their matches in Chennai or in the UAE, wherever it is, both these players have experience of the IPL," observed Nehra.

"The Chennai Super Kings should have released a few more players" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings would be looking to acquire an off-spinner and suggested a few players the franchise might be interested in.

"They need one off-spinner because they don't have an off-spinner at all. Harbhajan Singh has also gone. So, either Moeen Ali or someone like Jalaj Saxena and Krishnappa Gowtham as you need to have at least an off-spin option. Glenn Maxwell could be an outside chance," said Chopra.

The former Indian opener reckons the Chennai Super Kings will opt for a top-order batsman to fill their only vacant overseas spot. He believes the three-time IPL champions should have created more options by releasing additional players.

"They have just one overseas spot. I feel they should have released a few more players so that they could give themselves a chance. Since they have not done that, only one overseas can be picked which will be a top-order batsman. So, either Shakib, Maxwell or Moeen - there can be only one out of the three, not even two out of these three," concluded Chopra.

The Chennai Super Kings were found wanting in the finishing department in IPL 2020, with the likes of Kedar Jadhav and even MS Dhoni unable to deliver the goods.

It might not be a bad idea for the franchise to look towards Glenn Maxwell to perform that role despite his indifferent performances in the last few editions of the prestigious league.