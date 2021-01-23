IPL 2021 auction likely to be held on February 18: Report

The IPL 2021 players auction is likely to take place on February 18, as per a latest media report.

A BCCI official was quoted as telling PTI on Friday:

"The auction will be held on February 18. The venue is yet to be decided.”

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has asserted that they are making every possible effort to host IPL 2021 in India, no official word is out on the same yet.

The 2020 edition of the IPL had to be moved to the UAE and was held from September to November, after multiple postponements owing to the grave COVID-19 situation in India.

IPL 2021 player retention and trading: Latest updates

The player retention deadline for IPL 2021 ended on January 20. All eight franchises announced their list of released and retained players.

The big names who were released by their franchises include Steve Smith, who led Rajasthan Royals last year. He has been replaced by Sanju Samson as RR skipper for IPL 2021.

Glenn Maxwell, who was purchased for Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab but was among the franchise’s biggest disappointments, has also been let go.

Harbhajan Singh (Chennai Super Kings), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians), Sheldon Cottrell, (Kings XI Punjab), Kedar Jadhav (Chennai Super Kings), Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab) and Alex Carey (Delhi Capitals) were some of the known names released by their respective franchises.

The trading window for IPL 2021 will close on February 4.

Veteran batsman Robin Uthappa was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

After being released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, Robin Uthappa was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore. He had a disappointing season though, managing only 196 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 119.51 with a best score of 41.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals traded bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams and pacer Harshal Patel to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL with five titles. They have won the championship for the last two years in succession.