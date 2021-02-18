What is the base price of players in IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 auction is just a few hours away, with the event set to begin at 3:00 PM IST on February 18. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer as teams fight to get the best players available at the IPL 2021 auction.

Although the IPL 2021 auction is not a mega auction as was expected before, it still has attracted a lot of attention. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations are part of the IPL 2021 auction.

However, what makes things interesting is the squad limit of 25 players. This means that a maximum of 61 players, including 22 overseas cricketers, can be bought at the auction if all teams reach their squad limit.

Big money players fetching in the IPL 2021 auction will surely grab headlines once the event gets underway. From players like Glenn Maxwell and Harbhajan Singh who have a base price of Rs 2 crores to young guns like Arjun Tendulkar who have a base price of Rs 20 lakh, here is the complete list of players along with their base price.

Which players have highest base price in the IPL 2021 auction?

Rs 2 crore: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood.

Rs 1.5 crore: Alex Hales, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Morne Morkel, Gregory Lewis, David Willey, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rs 1 crore: Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade.

Rs 75 lakh: Chris Morris, Corey Anderson, Darren Bravo, Ben Cutting, Kyle Jamieson, Fabian Allen, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee, Keemo Paul, Fidel Edwards, Mohammed Mahmudullah, Sherfane Rutherford, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner

