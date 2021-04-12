IPL 2021: Avesh Khan discloses how Delhi Capitals planned to dismiss MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan has disclosed how the team prepared a strategy to send MS Dhoni back to the dressing room before he could settle in the middle.

After becoming the first Indian pacer to dismiss MS Dhoni for a duck in IPL history, Avesh Khan mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings captain had not played competitive cricket for a long time. Hence, Delhi planned to put him under pressure from the first ball, and the strategy worked.

"Since he (MS Dhoni) has not played competitive matches for some time, we had planned to put pressure on him and because of that pressure I could take his wicket," Avesh Khan said.

Ms Dhoni gone on Duck out. Avesh Khan gets Ms Dhoni. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 10, 2021

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number seven in the match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. The game marked Dhoni's return to the cricket field after IPL 2020.

Avesh Khan bowled a back-of-length delivery to welcome Dhoni to the middle. The CSK skipper got an inside edge off the first ball he faced. Khan bowled a similar delivery next, and Dhoni's thick inside edge sent the ball straight into his stumps.

My dream of taking MS Dhoni's wicket is fulfilled: Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's wicket (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Earlier, only Shane Watson, Dirk Nannes and Harbhajan Singh successfully dismissed MS Dhoni for a duck in the IPL. Khan recalled how he had an opportunity to pick up Dhoni's wicket three years ago, but a dropped catch did not allow him to fulfill his dream. However, the Delhi Capitals pacer realized that goal in IPL 2021.

"Three years ago, I had a chance to take Mahi bhai's wicket, but somebody had dropped the catch. But now my dream of taking Mahi bhai's wicket is fulfilled, so I am very happy about it," Avesh Khan concluded.

"Waited for 3 years to get my dream Wicket of Dhoni bhai, this is really a special moment for me" - Avesh Khan#MSDhoni | @MSDhoni | @ChennaiIPL — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) April 11, 2021