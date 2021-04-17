IPL 2021: "Batting has always been my passion"- Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has revealed that batting is something he enjoys and has been his passion since his younger days. The Kiwi international acknowledged that while he is primarily in the team for his bowling, he is keen to improve his batting skills.

Kyle Jamieson has featured in both games for RCB so far this season. With RCB off to a strong start in IPL 2021, it seems unlikely that they will make wholesale changes to their side for now.

Kyle Jamieson highlighted how contributions from the lower-order are often key in tight games and added that he is looking to upgrade his batting ability.

"Certainly (whether he is looking to work on his batting skills), batting has always been my passion from when i was very young. While my role seems to be more with the ball now, it (batting) is something which I want to keep developing, making contribution to the team. We have seen across most of the games so far, lower order runs can be vital to teams winning games. Whether that be 10-15 runs or 30 runs, that's an important factor, especially at the back end of the innings," said Kyle Jamieson.

Kyle Jamieson had a good outing with the ball in his debut IPL game, returning with figures of 1-27 in his four overs against the Mumbai Indians.

However, the Kiwi bowler turned out to be expensive in the second encounter, picking 1-30 in his three overs. Jamieson did play a handy knock of 12 in a low-scoring match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

I can tailor my skills to the batsmen I'm bowling to: Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson suggested that one cannot have a stock delivery in the shortest format of the game and pointed out that a bowler's plans keep changing based on the batsman he is bowling to.

"We do a lot of work around the opposition batters and how we are going to approach. That (Stock deliveries) may change. Some guys stay leg side of it (the ball), some guys look to come across, some guys strengths are offside/legside, so it's always changing, I guess. For me, I'm trying to focus on myself a little more. I know I have got bounce, i can use my height, I can move the ball both ways. So I can tailor that to whom I'm playing against." Jamieson added.

RCB will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tomorrow.