BCB disappointed as Shakib Al Hasan skips national duty for IPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unhappy with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's desire to play the entire IPL 2021 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in April. The series, part of the ICC Test Championship, is expected to clash with IPL 2021.

Shakib, however, has decided to give the Tests a miss in favour of IPL.

According to BCB president Nazmul Hassan, the board aims to amend its central contracts to avoid situations like these in the future.

Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also earned a contract at this year's IPL Auction. While Shakib returns to the Knight Riders, Rahman will be a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Giving his view on Bangladesh players skipping national duty for IPL, the BCB president, as per ESPNCricinfo, said:

"We will enter into a new contact with the players (for 2021). It will be mentioned clearly who wants to play which format. They have to inform us. If they have any other engagement, they have to be clear about their availability. It is very open. Previously, it depended on individuals but now we are confirming it in writing, so that nobody can say that they haven't been allowed or we kept them forcefully."

The BCB President further mentioned they could have stopped Shakib Al Hasan from having an extended IPL stint.

However, the board believed in giving opportunities to the players who "really loved" the game.

Advertisement

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Kolkata Knight Riders after 3 years

Shakib Al Hasan in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib Al Hasan was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL championship wins in 2012 and 2014.

After a six-year stint with KKR, from 2011 to 2017, he was signed up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the 2018 mega-auction.

So far, Shakib has played 63 IPL matches, aggregating 746 runs and picking up 59 wickets.

It will be exciting to see how he performs upon his return to KKR in IPL 2021.