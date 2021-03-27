Create
BCCI to ban 'soft signal' from IPL 2021 - Reports

The soft signal rule sparked a debate during the recently-concluded India vs England series
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 28 min ago
The BCCI has reportedly decided to do away with the 'soft signal' rule in IPL 2021. The development took place after cricketers and fans were disappointed with how the soft signal influenced the third umpire's call during the India vs England series.

As reported by the ANI on Saturday (March 27), the BCCI has amended Appendix D - Clause 2.2.2 of the playing conditions for the IPL. This clause stated the ICC's soft signal rule before IPL 2020. Here's how the BCCI has updated it for IPL 2021:

"Soft Signal: Onfield Umpire giving Soft Signal while referring the decision to the 3rd Umpire will not be applicable."

Sources close to this development confirmed to ANI that the BCCI made this call to avoid any confusion in the umpiring decisions.

"There have been cases wherein the soft signal has kind of created confusion rather than giving clarity to the third umpire and that is why it was felt that going back to the old method of referring decisions to the third umpire if the on-field umpires are not sure should be followed," the source stated.

Third umpire can check the short run in IPL 2021

The Punjab Kings lost a match against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 because of a short run
Another significant change in the playing conditions for IPL 2021 is that the third umpire will be able to overturn the short run call made by the on-field officials.

Last year, there was a short-run controversy in the IPL 2020 fixture between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. The on-field umpire seemingly made the wrong decision about the short run and eventually, that error cost the Punjab Kings a victory in that game.

To avoid a similar situation this year, the third umpire has the right to review the short runs in IPL 2021. Here's what the updated playing conditions for IPL 2021 state:

"Short-run: In the case of the short run, the third umpire checks the short run and can overturn the decision made by the on-field umpires."
Published 27 Mar 2021, 23:18 IST
