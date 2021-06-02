IPL 2021: BCCI has the 'muscle' to bring back overseas players when the tournament resumes, says Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the 'strength' and 'muscle' to host the second half of the IPL 2021 with most of the overseas stars.

IPL 2021's slated resumption in mid-September is facing a major roadblock after many international stars have balked at the possibility of their return. Their concerns include bio-bubble fatigue and a possible burnout before the T20 World Cup in October. Some cricket boards have also made their reluctance public, saying they want their best players for the pre-scheduled bilateral matches.

However, Salman Butt feels that for a competition as huge as the IPL, the BCCI will somehow find an adequate window.

"I think they will find a way. They will create a window where people will be available. A few players might not be there but because it is the premier event of this format, they will somehow make a window for it. The tournament is huge, the organization (BCCI) is strong and at the moment they have the muscle so there is a greater chance that it will happen," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The BCCI has already announced that the UAE will host the remainder of the IPL 2021. 31 matches are left in the tournament, which will likely be squeezed in a 20-day window with 10 double-headers and 7 evening matches.

The possible return of spectators good sign for cricket: Salman Butt

Media reports also suggest that there's the possibility of vaccinated IPL fans being allowed to fill up stadiums to 50% capacity in the UAE. Salman Butt said this not only bodes well for the sport and its stakeholders but also indicates at a return to the pre-pandemic normal.

"It's good as more and more people get vaccinated, life will start coming back to normal. What used to happen before [the pandemic] will slowly return. I think it will a great sign because if the World Cup also happens in the UAE then that will also see some spectators. It will be very good for the game and for the people. Obviously, cricket is not only fun for the players but also for the people. The crowd has its own charm. This will be good for everyone, for the teams, the organizations and the spectators," concluded Salman Butt.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI's vice-president, has also announced that the unavailability of some players "is not going to stop" them from hosting the tournament.

