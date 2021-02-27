BCCI shortlists 5 venues for IPL 2021, Mumbai yet to be confirmed - Reports

In a big boost for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), five cities are on the shortlist for this year’s edition. However, Mumbai is yet to be confirmed considering the COVID-19 situation in the region.

The IPL 2021 will take place in India again, and the five frontrunning venues for the tournament are Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. The tournament will likely begin around April 10.

A report in Cricbuzz confirmed the development while an IPL source also explained why Mumbai’s availability is unclear.

"Mumbai is still not final and it is because the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, has not yet given the final go-ahead."

Maharashtra has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state recorded more than 8000 cases for a third consecutive day on Friday, and its daily case count has been one of the highest in the country.

It has made Mumbai’s availability for IPL 2021 dicey, with BCCI choosing to wait as they decide on the state’s fate. Earlier, reports had suggested that the BCCI was mulling on the possibility of holding the entire tournament in the state itself.

Another new venue where IPL 2021 could travel to is Lucknow. The city is not on the initial shortlist, but it's understood that BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla would like some of the IPL 2021 games to be played in Uttar Pradesh. Crowds are expected to make a return for IPL 2021 as well after fans have been allowed in stadiums for the ongoing India England series.

A possible change in the IPL 2021 format

The bio-bubble and venue restrictions could see IPL 2021 be played in a cluster-caravan format. This would split the IPL 2021 teams into two groups, with teams playing several matches at the same venue in different cities. They would then be reshuffled as they move to other IPL 2021 venues.