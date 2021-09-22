IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains why SRH managed only 1 win in their first 7 matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the primary reason why the Orange Army failed in six of their seven matches during the first phase of IPL 2021 was because the team could not play well as a unit.

Speaking to the host broadcaster in an interview before the Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

"If you look, in the first leg of the tournament, we didn't even have a single perfect match as a team. There was not one match where all three departments of our team - batting, bowling and fielding - performed well together.

"We have been working hard in our nets sessions and will try to improve our record in the UAE leg. We are looking at this leg as a new start to the season."

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the lowest number of wins among all teams in IPL 2021 so far. The franchise made it to the playoffs last year, but their chances are slim this season.

Once you bowl a few deliveries, it becomes relatively easy: Bhuvneshwar Kumar talks bowling after quarantine

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during the first phase of IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

During the same interview, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked about the challenges that a bowler faces after quarantine. The 31-year-old underwent a six-day long quarantine before entering the team's bio-bubble in the UAE.

"It is a little challenging, especially after you come out of quarantine because when you are in quarantine, you cannot bowl properly for a week. You need to keep practicing, and once you bowl a few deliveries, it becomes relatively easy," Bhuvneshwar Kumar replied.

SRH captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. The Orange Army will be keen to kick off the UAE leg with a win against Delhi Capitals.

