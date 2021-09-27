"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form is a concern"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra has expressed his concern over the form of fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar has been less than impressive for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which has worried Chopra.

Bhuvneshwar has taken just four wickets in seven games this season and has leaked runs at an economy of 8.76 runs per over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also one among just the three pacers that India have picked for the T20 World Cup next month.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained how Bhuvneshwar's lack of pace might affect the Indian team, given the fact that even Hardik Pandya isn't bowling. Here is what he had to say:

"I am seeing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form from India's lens. I am concerned about his form because his speed has reduced by 10 km/hr. Hardik Pandya has also not bowled for MI and you haven't picked a fourth pacer so I am really concerned."

Aakash Chopra predicts changes for SRH

Aakash Chopra feels now that SRH are eliminated from the race to the playoffs, they can make wholesale changes to their playing XI.

They can give opportunities to someone like Jason Roy in place of David Warner and can also play youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in place of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav. With nothing to lose, SRH can make these changes, according to Aakash Chopra.

"Hyderabad might start to get thoughts of dropping David Warner for Jason Roy. They might also want to try out youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg in place of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav," Aakash Chopra concluded.

Aakash Chopra's SRH XI: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

