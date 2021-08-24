IPL 2021: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as Avesh Khan returns to training

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan has returned to training as he looks to regain full fitness ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The UAE leg of the tournament will commence on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings locking horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Incidentally, Avesh, who was in the UK with Team India, sustained a thumb injury while fielding for Select County XI against India during a warm-up game. Subsequently, the 24-year-old was ruled out of the entire five-match Test series.

Avesh Khan - 100 FC wickets @ 23.42.

Here's another Indian fast bowler who could well take Test cricket by storm at some point in the near future. A proper hit the deck kind of bowler.

Also has that Siraj-like hunger and fire about him.#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/cNtqg3w5pW — Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) August 17, 2021

While it looked like he will miss the remainder of IPL 2021, the fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh has started training which will be a massive boost for the Delhi Capitals. In a recent video shared by the fast bowler, Avesh Khan looked in rhythm as he bowled with a full length run-up.

"@delhicapitals will be back on the field soon," Avesh Khan captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan had a spectacular first half of IPL 2021, where he scalped 14 wickets from eight matches which included heavyweights like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Delhi Capitals bowler is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season after Harshal Patel (17).

Delhi Capitals at the top of the table with 12 points

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals played an attacking brand of cricket to be at the top of the points table when IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4. They only dropped points against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Even the wall knows what's next when @ShreyasIyer15 comes to bat 😎



Can't wait for Shreyas to smack his first 6⃣ of #IPL2021 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/GQVn6BfMLx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 24, 2021

The franchise will look to keep up the good job as they chase their maiden IPL trophy. The Capitals will begin their campaign in the second phase of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

