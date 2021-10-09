×
IPL 2021: "Blessed to have been a part of such a thriller" - KS Bharat reacts after match-winning knock against DC

KS Bharat played a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals (Credit: IPL/BCCI)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
Modified Oct 09, 2021 01:02 PM IST
KS Bharat played a breathtaking knock as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled off a thrilling knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday. Bharat finished the game with a six to chase down 15 runs in the final over to enter the playoffs with a victory. He remained unbeaten on 78 runs from 52 deliveries including three boundaries and four towering sixes.

An overwhelming KS Bharat took to social media to share his excitement. Sharing a couple of pictures, he wrote:

"The joy of contributing to the team’s win is unparalleled! 🤩Blessed to have been a part of such a thriller with Maxi around to help me out. It’s playoffs time now."

KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell added a match-winning 111-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the Challengers home after a poor start in pursuit of 165 runs.

Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw got the Delhi Capitals off to a flying start. They added 88 runs for the first wicket before useful contributions from the middle-order propelled the Capitals to 164 runs.

"Incredible feeling to finish it off" - KS Bharat on scoring the winning runs

RCB v DC: Dressing Room Chat A last ball thriller courtesy KS Bharath, and a happy dressing room. The team was all smiles after last night’s win against table toppers DC.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 https://t.co/NhblCIHWmy

KS Bharat smacked a brilliant six over the long-on boundary off Avesh Khan to win the game for RCB with five runs required off the last ball. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Bharat said:

"Great wining on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end. I wasn't nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out. I have worked hard, I believe nothing comes for free. I work on my batting against spin. This will give us a lot of confidence."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
