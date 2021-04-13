IPL 2021: Bluff the batsmen, not the captain - Arshdeep Singh opens up on death-bowling plans

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played out a humdinger at the Wankhede Stadium, with Arshdeep Singh’s exploits ultimately trumping Sanju Samson’s stellar knock. For a major chunk of the second innings, though, the outcome seemed in doubt, for the Royals’ skipper was firing on all cylinders.

In fact, RR only required 13 runs off the final over when Arshdeep Singh marked out his run-up. The left-hander barely flinched and stuck to his guns, meaning that the Punjab Kings emerged victorious.

When quizzed about the same and his propensity to relish pressure situations, Arshdeep Singh quipped that he didn’t do any special preparation, often relying on his skill-set to get his side across the line.

“There is nothing special. It is just about keeping things simple and backing yourself. Also, it is important to stick to the plans that have been decided by the captain. It is always better to bluff the batsmen, rather than the captain,” Arshdeep Singh responded to a question by Sportskeeda.

Arshdeep Singh was up against Samson in the 20th over

For the entirety of the 20th over, Arshdeep Singh bowled with a heavy off-side field, with only three fielders on the leg side. Yet, he held his own and continued bowling wide yorkers outside off stump.

Even though the left-arm pacer was carted for a maximum off the 4th ball of the over, he returned to his lines and lengths to secure victory for the Punjab Kings.

The Punjab Kings’ next encounter sees them take on the Chennai Super Kings on the 16th of April at the Wankhede Stadium, where Arshdeep Singh would again be looking to leave his mark.