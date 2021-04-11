"Bohot Maara..Dhaaga Khol Diya!"- Fans react to Shaw-Dhawan's blitzkrieg as DC thump CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a roaring start to their IPL 2021 campaign by beating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprehensively with 7 wickets in hand. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan racked up 138 runs for the first wicket and CSK never recovered from the duo's demolition job.

CSK put up a competitive total of 188 on the board in their 20 overs. However, the Wankhede Stadium has always favored the side batting second as dew becomes a huge factor later in the game.

Moreover, the DC opening pair were unbelievable in their strokeplay and gave MS Dhoni's men absolutely no scope to make effective inroads into their batting line-up. It was DC's third consecutive IPL win over CSK and skipper Rishabh Pant's first in his maiden game as captain.

Twitter hails Shaw, Dhawan in DC's emphatic win

Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see the IPL 2020 finalists get off the blocks in fine style this season. Here's what they had to say about DC's fantastic win:

Rishabh Pant leads his team to victory in his first match as captain 🔥👏🏼 Delhi Capitals win by 7 wickets. The Shaw/Dhawan partnership was outstanding. #CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 10, 2021

Incredible run-chase by #DelhiCapitals - chase down 190 runs from 18.4 overs with 7 wickets left - all thanks to Shaw 72(38) & Dhawan 85(54) helped the victory easier for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/izuprQvOVM — ImmU ImraN (@ImmUImr56696876) April 10, 2021

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan become the first pair to share a 138-run partnership in IPL. Now all partnerships from 0-140 runs have taken place at least once in IPL.#IPL2021 #CSKvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 10, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan’s 85. One of the knocks I thoroughly enjoyed. What innovation and myth-busting! He’s a top top player. Love the guy. And of course, Prithvi Shaw is a joy. #DelhiCapitals, continue this. End the campaign by crossing the finish line this time. #DCvCSK #IPL2021 — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) April 10, 2021

Dhawan-Shaw-Pant saving CSK slow over-rates fines. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2021

Delhi Capitals wins the first game against CSK by 7 wickets. Rishabh Pant in his first game as captain hits the winning runs. What a performance by Delhi Capitals, especially with the bat. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were outstanding for them, both just destroyed CSK bowling. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2021

Dhoni reaction on shaw and dhawan#CSKvsDD pic.twitter.com/DMUaYE2kb9 — Manish Pandey (@InboxManish) April 10, 2021

Prithvi Shaw did the hard yards and worked on his technique after he was dropped from the Indian team following his failures in Australia. The 21-year-old came out all guns blazing as he had a fabulous 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a ridiculous 827 runs in just 8 games.

His four hundreds in the tournament included a double-ton as well and he had an incredible average of 165.40. Shaw has now proved his mettle with a blistering knock of 72 off just 38 balls in his very first game of this IPL season, against a quality bowling attack.

Shaw's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was also under the pump as he appeared to have lost his place in Team India's T20 plans for the upcoming World Cup. However, a belligerent 85 off just 54 balls proved why he is still one of India's best openers in white-ball cricket.

The form of this opening partnership will be crucial for DC going forward given they are without their talisman Shreyas Iyer this season. Pant looked good as the skipper and this team could be set to achieve greater things.