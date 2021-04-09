"Bowling better spin than Chahal"- Twitterati reacts to Harshal Patel's stunning fifer against MI

Harshal Patel has become the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the history of the IPL. The 30-year-old was absolutely sensational with his change of pace and the MI power-hitters had no answer to his variations.

MI have had a reputation for being the most destructive batting team at the death. However, Harshal Patel showed that the defending champions aren't invincible and has given the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a real chance to win their opening game of the IPL 2021 season.

Fans on Twitter hail Harshal Patel for his fifer

RCB fans are going gaga over Harsal Patel's unbelievable figures of 5-27. The fact that the pacer was traded in from the Delhi Capitals speaks volumes about the planning of the franchise behind getting their man. Here's what the fans had to say about the 30-year-old's performance:

This is the first five wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history - Harshal Patel, Take a bow. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2021

Top class, Harshal Patel! 🙌🙌🙌



Patel is cleaning up the tail!😎



Apt the stumps took a walk to give him his 5⃣th 👏#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

Tewatia last year, Harshal Patel this year - Trade players from DC - they will do well. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2021

This is why it is the Indian Premier league. 11 India internationals and many foreigners but the star of the night is Harshal Patel! That’s the beauty of this competition. @RCBTweets — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel in first over - 0/15

Harshal Patel in next three overs - 5/12



He bowed the 16th, 18th & 20th over. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel bowling better spin than Chahal in this match. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel is only the 3rd RCB bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the IPL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in #IPL. The previous best was 4/6 (2 overs) by Rohit Sharma then playing for Deccan Chargers at Centurion in 2009.#MIvRCB#RCBvMI#IPL2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 9, 2021

Excellent death bowling by RCB, Mumbai Indians finishes with 159/9. What a top class work by RCB bowlers, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj and especially Harshal Patel were outstanding with the ball. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2021

After losing the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma early on, MI debutants Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav consolidated their innings and looked set to tee off in the last few overs. However, the RCB bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

At 128-3 after 15 overs and with power-hitters like Kieron Pollard to follow, MI had prepared the right platform to explode in the final five overs. But the RCB bowlers led by Harshal Patel pulled things back magnificently, conceding just 31 runs and picking up six wickets at the death.

Harshal Patel gave away just one run in the last over and almost picked up a hat-trick. Although RCB have restricted MI brilliantly, a target of 160 can still be tricky. Virat Kohli might need to bat a majority of RCB's overs if they want to ensure there are no hiccups in the chase.

The MI bowlers must have surely taken note of the fact that change of pace is the way to go on this two-paced track at Chepauk. This game has all the ingredients to go right down to the wire.