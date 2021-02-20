"I think Chris Morris is overpriced" - Brad Hogg

Rajasthan Royals (RR) paid a lot to land Chris Morris in the IPL 2021 auctions, feels Brad Hogg.

However, the former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner observed that the dynamics of the auction were such that RR had to enter a bidding war to secure the services of Morris.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 49-year-old said that there weren't many genuine all-rounders left in the auction.

That essentially meant RR had to pay over the top to snap up Chris Morris. Hogg also stated that Chris Morris is the type of all-rounder, who could have been useful for almost any other team.

"The bids led the Rajasthan Royals bid for Chris Morris at a high price. And again, I think he is overpriced. But he is a man that you do want in your team. There wasn't much in the auction in the all-round department," Brad Hogg said.

Brad Hogg explains the rationale of RR buying Chris Morris

While Chris Morris' price tag of Rs 16.25 crore does seem to be a bit 'overpriced', Brad Hogg tried to dissect the reason why RR went for the South African all-rounder.

RR's newly-appointed director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara had stated that all-rounder Ben Stokes would not bowl a lot in the upcoming IPL season to better manage his workload.

That meant RR needed another overseas bowling option who could support the likes of Jofra Archer and is also good with ball both the start as well as at the death. Brad Hogg said in this regard:

"Rajasthan Royals wanted an all-rounder. They wanted someone who is a clean hitter to finish off innings and also someone who is very good with the new ball and handy with the old ball in the death overs. He is a perfect fit considering that Stokes is not going to bowl too many overs through this IPL."

As is usually the case, players tend to crumble under the pressure of their high price tags in the IPL and do not perform according to expectations. Thus it remains to be seen how Chris Morris would fare for his new team, the Rajasthan Royals.