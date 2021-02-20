"This is a huge risk" - Brad Hogg on RCB buying Glenn Maxwell

Brad Hogg believes RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) have taken a huge gamble by opting to buy Glenn Maxwell at an exorbitant amount.

Maxwell was released by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction due to his indifferent performances last season. However, RCB acquired the maverick all-rounders' services by paying a whopping ₹14.25 crore at the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg was asked by a fan the reason behind Maxwell getting such a large amount for his below-average performances.

The former Australian spinner responded that he is also clueless and stated that RCB have had taken a "huge risk" by picking him.

"I don't know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on a prayer with him," said Hogg.

Brad Hogg reckons RCB might be looking to bat AB de Villiers up the order to give the South African more time in the middle.

"I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don't want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible," observed Hogg.

"I think RCB will open with Virat Kohli and Padikkal" - Brad Hogg

Virat Kohli could play as an opener for RCB in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Brad Hogg believes RCB are likely to play Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as openers, with AB de Villiers coming in at No.3. The 50-year-old feels the presence of Kohli and De Villiers might allow Maxwell to play more freely.

"I think they will open with Virat Kohli and Padikkal, AB de Villiers coming in at No.3 and Maxwell will come in around No.4 or No.5. I just think with that pressure taken off Maxwell, with the two legends of the game - Kohli and De Villiers - they think that he might stand up and deliver," said Hogg.

Hogg signed off by reiterating that Glenn Maxwell attracting such huge bids despite his insipid performances in the IPL is unfathomable.

"It's yet to be seen but the money that Glenn Maxwell gets, it's well over-priced for his performances but it's not his fault. He is always putting his name in the auction and teams keep buying him," Hogg concluded.

It will be interesting to see if RCB opt to open with Virat Kohli or use Josh Philippe instead. In either case, the Bangalore-based franchise would depend a lot on Glenn Maxwell, as their middle-order lack experience.