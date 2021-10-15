IPL 2021: “Won't be long before we see him opening at Test level” - Brad Hogg makes massive prediction on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has made a big claim, predicting that IPL star Ruturaj Gaikwad will be opening for India in Tests in the near future. According to Hogg, the young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener has got the ability to succeed in the longer version of the game.

Gaikwad has had an exceptional Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. Opening the innings for CSK, he has smashed 603 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.35. Heading into the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, he needs 24 to go past KL Rahul (626) and claim the Orange Cap.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg lavished praise on Gaikwad and predicted a bright future for him as a Test opener. He said:

“Gaikwad is really rising in stature. It won't be too long before, I think, we will see him opening at the Test level. I think he has got the technique for it.”

The 24-year-old smashed his maiden IPL ton against Rajasthan Royals (RR) when he blasted an unbeaten 101 off 60 balls. Gaikwad was also the Player of the Match in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals (DC). His 50-ball 70 helped CSK chase down 173.

IPL 2021 final: “It’s going to be a battle between the openers” - Brad Hogg

CSK will be looking up to Gaikwad for another big performance in the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The youngster and Faf du Plessis (547 runs) have been key to CSK’s success in this year’s IPL.

Previewing the final in Dubai, Hogg claimed that the big match could be decided on how the openers of the two teams perform in the powerplay. Like Gaikwad-Faf, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have also done exceptionally well for KKR. The former chinaman bowler elaborated:

“It’s going to be a battle between the openers. Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have been carrying CSK throughout this whole tournament. For KKR, Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have been awesome. Venkatesh Iyer has crept up the ladder of leading run-getters and he has only played in the UAE. He has been the big find of the tournament and has turned it around for KKR. Whoever dominates the powerplay between these two teams will end up winning the game for their team.”

While Iyer has scored 320 runs in nine IPL 2021 games at a strike rate of 125, Gill has 427 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 118.94.

