IPL 2021: Brett Lee doubts Cheteshwar Pujara’s ability to score quickly under pressure

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee is doubtful about Cheteshwar Pujara’s ability to score quickly in pressure situations in IPL 2021. Pujara, Team India’s Test regular, is making his return to the IPL scene after six years, with the Chennai Super Kings snapping him up for ₹50 lakh at the February 18 auction.

While Cheteshwar Pujara has shone in Tests, he hasn’t had a similar impact in the shortest format. Lauding the right-handed batsman's display in the longest format, Lee gave a reality check of the sharp contrast between Test and T20 cricket.

“You can look at two different aspects. Firstly, he is a terrific cricketer – there is no doubt about his ability, no doubt about his technique or his determination to bat time. But when you look at the other side of things, you’ve also got to think that this isn’t Test cricket, this is T20s. It’s over in 90 minutes, 20 overs,” Brett Lee said on SportsAdda.

Excited and honoured to receive the official kit from @msdhoni bhai and the @ChennaiIPL family! Looking forward to a great season ahead 👍🏼#famlove #fresher #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/XfIkzgye54 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 7, 2021

Interestingly, CSK’s winning bid for Cheteshwar Pujara was followed by a round of applause from the remaining seven franchises. Notably, Pujara and Karun Nair became the most expensive Indian batsmen bought at the IPL 2021 Auction - both going for ₹50 lakh each.

“Let’s see if Cheteshwar Pujara can make it in this format” - Brett Lee

Cheteshwar Pujara (L) has scored 390 runs at a strike-rate of 99.74 across 30 IPL games [Credits: CSK]

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the central figures of India’s historic triumph in Australia earlier in the year. Despite scoring just 271 runs at an average of 33.88 across the four-match Test series, India’s No.3 played the waiting game. He tired out the Aussie bowlers, enabling the other batsmen to play their natural game.

Brett Lee, who reserved high praise for Pujara, was, however, quick to point out the need to score runs at a brisk pace while batting in the CSK top-order. Although the 33-year-old is not a sure starter, he is most likely to bat at his usual No.3 spot or even open the innings for the Chennai-based franchise.

“You’ve got to score runs as quickly as possible. Can he do that under pressure? Maybe he can. What we’ve seen recently in the Australian series is that he loves to bat time, so look it’s an interesting call. I’m a big fan of Pujara, I think he has a lot to offer. But let’s see if he can make it in this format,” Brett Lee, who scalped 25 wickets at an economy of 7.51 from 38 IPL matches, added.

The MS Dhoni-led side will start their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10).