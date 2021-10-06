IPL 2021: Brian Lara predicts who will win today's RCB vs SRH match

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue their winning streak in IPL 2021 tonight when they meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

According to Lara, the Bangalore-based franchise will aim to win this match and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two of the ongoing Indian Premier League standings. Sharing his prediction for tonight's match on his Instagram story, Brian Lara wrote:

"RCB can't and wouldn't allow the bottom place team, SRH, to put a dent in their confidence at this crucial stage of the IPL. RCB would also want to finish in the Top 2 for an easier route to the finals. RCB will dominate SRH."

Furthermore, Brian Lara expects Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to lead his team from the front against the Orange Army.

"I expect Virat Kohli to shine with the bat, and also his captaincy," Brian Lara concluded.

How can Royal Challengers Bangalore finish in the Top 2 of the IPL 2021 points table?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have already reserved their place in the IPL 2021 playoffs but have yet to cement a top two spot. Fans will know that the teams that finish in the top two receive two chances to qualify for the final. Thus, every franchise wishes to finish atop the table and make it to the Qualifier 1 match.

Delhi Capitals are assured of a top-two finish, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore can pip the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the other spot. If RCB win their two remaining IPL 2021 league matches by a decent margin and CSK lose to the Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli's side could overtake the Chennai-based outfit in the standings.

It will be interesting to see if the Royal Challengers can beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals in their next two matches.

