IPL 2021: Brian Lara predicts the winner of DC vs CSK match

The IPL 2021 action will continue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight as the Delhi Capitals gear up to lock horns with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League season but will try their level best to win tonight's match. That's because the two points up for grabs will help them bolster their chances of finishing in the Top 2.

Former West Indies batter Brian Lara, who works as a cricket expert for Star Sports, believes the Delhi Capitals will emerge victorious in tonight's IPL 2021 match. According to Lara, DC's bowling attack will be the difference between the two teams. Taking to Instagram, he said:

"A test run for what is likely to be the first vs second game in a few days time, to decide which team goes straight to the finals. It's a close one to call. I am going with DC here, as I feel their bowling attack is the strongest in this year's IPL."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Fans should note that the momentum is in DC's favor as well. The Capitals won their last game against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. At the other end, CSK suffered a surprising seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous IPL 2021 match.

Brian Lara expects Kagiso Rabada to return to his wicket-taking form in IPL 2021

Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap last year in the IPL by scalping 30 wickets in 17 matches. However, in IPL 2021 so far, the DC pacer has bagged only 13 wickets in 11 games. Hopeful that Rabada will return to his IPL 2020 form tonight, Lara said:

Also Read

"I would like to see Kagiso Rabada back in wicket taking form."

The winner of tonight's game will become the first franchise to score 20 points in IPL 2021. It will be interesting if Lara's prediction proves to be correct.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 50 of IPL 2021? Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals 22 votes so far