IPL 2021: 'Worried about Mumbai Indians' - Brian Lara

Defending champions Mumbai Indians' (MI) inconsistent performances in the early part of IPL 2021 have left West Indian legend Brian Lara worried about the Rohit Sharma-led team's inability to put up a good showing on sluggish surfaces.

After winning just two out of their opening five matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MI move to the similarly slow pastures of New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for their next four encounters.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', Brian Lara remarked:

“I’m worried about Mumbai Indians. They are now going to another venue (Delhi), which again, is a bit sluggish. How are they going to perform? I’m very, very worried about the double champions.

The struggle of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Pollard, Ishan kishan is a worrying sign for Mumbai Indians in this season. #DCvMI#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/IuueF5yuup — Yash Kumar Awasthi (@Its__YASH) April 20, 2021

Teams without confidence will see venues as problems: Brian Lara

MI players & Their SR at Delhi Venue



183.67 - Hardik

167.39 - Krunal

151.35 - Pollard

135.34 - Rohit

134.52 - SK Yadav

120.00 - De Kock

104.17 - Lynn

44.00 - Ishan



Ishan Kishan played only 3 matches and Scored (2, 4, 5)#MumbaiIndians — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 28, 2021

While MI's world-class bowling attack comprising the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar has been dependable, it is their usually consistent batting line-up that has ended up disappointing.

Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, who is their top scorer with 201 runs, none of the other batsmen have managed to find any sort of momentum or consistency.

Runs by Mumbai Indians Batsmen so far - 576 Runs.



Runs by Rohit Sharma - 201.



Ro has scored 34.8% runs of MI's Batting !!!!



Carrying the team's batting at that slow and spin friendly pitch of Chepauk. — Pranav (@beingpranav__) April 23, 2021

Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have all been guilty of trying to hit their way out of trouble rather than attempting to graft an innings of substance. This has resulted in MI not managing to cross 160 in any of their five innings so far.

Adding that confidence would play a huge part in the team's performance on varied pitches going forward in the tournament, Brian Lara said:

“I mean, it’s such a close tournament that it’s so hard to say. I think the teams that are winning, like RCB, will go to every venue with confidence. I think teams without confidence will see venues as a problem, they would see pitches as a problem," finished Brian Lara.

Mumbai's latest loss came against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on April 23rd. Even though Rohit labored his way to 63 runs off 52 balls after being put into bat first, MI could only reach 131/6 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, PBKS had no problem in overhauling the target as they romped home by 9 wickets with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on 60 along with Chris Gayle (43*).

Having now set base in Delhi, the five-time champions will be desperate to get back to winning ways in their next assignment, which is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 29th.