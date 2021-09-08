IPL 2021: "Can't wait to get out there" - RCB star Glenn Maxwell rearing to go for UAE leg

Swashbuckling Australian batter Glenn Maxwell recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what he is packing for his back-to-back overseas tours. Maxwell will first ply his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second half of IPL 2021 before joining the Australian team for the T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder is expected to fly to the UAE soon for the second phase of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Ahead of his flight, Maxwell shared a picture of all the cricket equipment that he was carrying to the gulf country. The dynamic batter also seemed upbeat about getting back on the field after an extended break.

Maxwell shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"Always exciting getting ready for a tour overseas! But nothing quite compares to the stress of packing for back to back tours with different teams and leaving it til the last minute 😅 Massive thanks to @asicsaustralia @kookaburracricketausnz @kookabatcave @callawaygolfaus for making sure I have everything I need for the trip to the UAE 🇦🇪 Can’t wait to get out there and back to playing cricket again 💪 #letsgo!!"

Meanwhile, many of India's domestic players who are part of the RCB squad are already stationed in the UAE and have commenced their training as well. IPL veteran AB de Villiers also arrived in Dubai on Monday (September 6) and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson are expected to join their teammates soon.

Glenn Maxwell's form key for RCB in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell has often enthralled fans with his exploits with the bat, especially in the shortest format. The right-hander continues to be a top attraction in the Indian Premier League despite a number of underwhelming stints.

The 32-year-old's IPL career has earned a new lease of life after joining hands with Virat Kohli and co. Maxwell showcased some stunning form during the first leg of the cash-rich league this year as he amassed 223 runs from seven games at a magnificent strike-rate of 144.80.

The Bangalore-based franchise are currently placed in third place in the points table with five victories from seven fixtures. It remains to be seen if Maxwell will help them turn their fortunes around this year as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the very-first time.

Here is RCB's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

