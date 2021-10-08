IPL 2021: "Can’t wait to still be dancing with you when we’re 80 years old" - says AB de Villiers' wife after sharing a video of the duo dancing

AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle had a fun time recently as they danced together to give some major relationship goals to their fans across the globe. AB de Villiers is currently in UAE, participating in the second half of IPL 2021. His family is accompanying him on this sojourn.

Danielle de Villiers gave fans a glimpse of AB de Villiers' persona off the field by sharing a video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see the adorable pair dancing to the tune of a song. She captioned the post:

Can’t wait to still be dancing with you when we’re 80 years old!👵🏼🧓🏼Maybe just a little bit slower by then🤣 @abdevilliers17 🖤💃🏻🕺🏻

You can watch the video below:

Batting AB de Villiers at No. 6 makes no sense to me, he should open the batting or bat at No. 3 for RCB: Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir pointed out that RCB has been underutilizing AB de Villiers' ability in the batting department. He stated that a player like De Villiers playing at number 6 makes no sense. Gambhir suggested opening or number 3 as ideal positions for the talismanic RCB batsman.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir gave his opinion on RCB's utilization of AB de Villiers in the last few years and said:

"(On RCB under-utilizing de Villiers) Not only this season, for a lot of seasons. In fact I was of the opinion that he should open the batting or bat at No 3 for RCB. Batting AB de Villiers at No.6 makes no sense to me."

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also resonated with Gambhir's views on AB de Villiers' batting slot and said:

"I personally want to see him go early and take the game by the scruff of the neck. He's been a fantastic player, so I would love to see him being utilized more."

AB de Villiers will be in action today as the RCB take on the Delhi Capitals in their last league match of the season.

