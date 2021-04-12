IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya age, hometown, IPL salary and T20 stats

The Rajasthan Royals handed Chetan Sakariya his maiden IPL cap ahead of their IPL 2021 battle against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

Chetan Sakariya was magnificent for the Saurashtra cricket team during the domestic season last year. He had played U-19 cricket for Saurashtra before breaking into the senior side.

The left-arm fast bowler has played 15 first-class matches, seven List-A matches and 16 T20 matches in his brief domestic career so far.

The Rajasthan Royals preferred Chetan Sakariya over senior player Jaydev Unadkat in the game against the Punjab Kings.

Sakariya has already impressed fans by taking Mayank Agarwal's wicket. Here are some exciting facts you need to know about RR's newest star player.

Chetan Sakariya age

Chetan Sakariya picks up his maiden IPL wicket, it's Mayank Agarwal who departs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021

Chetan Sakariya was born on February 28, 1998. He is 23 years, one month and 13 days old.

Chetan Sakariya hometown

Chetan Sakariya was born in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He represents Saurashtra in the domestic arena.

Chetan Sakariya IPL salary

Sakariya claimed his maiden IPL contract at the 2021 Auction. The left-arm pacer entered the auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh.

His fine form in domestic cricket impressed the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals as both franchises engaged in a bidding war for the youngster. Eventually, the Royals secured his services for INR 1.2 Crore, over five times his base price.

Chetan Sakariya T20 stats

Kanjibhai Sakariya couldn't afford to buy a TV until last year & didn't like his son playing cricket as he considered it "Rich man’s sport."



On Thursday, his son, Chetan Sakariya was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.2 Crore! 💰



The IPL do make dreams come true! ❤️#IPL pic.twitter.com/5urE98eC0X — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) February 20, 2021

Chetan Sakariya made his T20 debut against Railways at Indore in February 2019. So far, the left-arm fast bowler has played 16 T20 matches in his career, scalping 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

His best bowling figures of 5/11 suggest that once he gets going, he can destroy the opposition with his wicket-taking skills. It will be exciting to see how he performs for the Royals in IPL 2021.